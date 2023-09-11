Novak Djokovic makes pledge after equalling Grand Slam record at US Open

Djokovic’s US Open was his 24th Grand Slam, equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record

Novak Djokovic has warned men’s tennis that he has no plans to hang up his racket after equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the US Open on Sunday night, becoming the first man to win three majors in a year on four occasions.

His defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, the only blemish on an otherwise perfect year, denied him a first Calendar Slam and the Serb isn’t satisfied yet.

“I’m going to keep going. I feel good in my own body. I still feel I’ve got the support of my environment, of my team, of my family,” said Djokovic.

“The Grand Slams, I have said in the last few years, have always been the highest goal and the priority of mine in the whole season.

“These are the moments and these are the kind of emotions that I motivate myself with every single day when I’m not playing a tournament.”

At 36, Djokovic is the oldest man to win the US Open but shows few signs of ageing and none whatsoever of stopping – to the frustration of younger rivals such as Medvedev, 27.

After a far from straightforward contest finished 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, the Russian asked, tongue in cheek: “What are you still doing here? I mean come on.”

“Occasionally I ask myself: ‘Why do I still need this after all I have done? How long do I want to keep going?’ I do have these questions in my head, of course,” said Djokovic.

“But knowing that I play at such a high level still, and I win the biggest tournaments in this sport, I don’t want to leave this sport if I’m still at the top, if I’m still playing the way I’m playing.”

Djokovic is now two Grand Slams clear of Rafa Nadal in the men’s all-time list, while Court’s long-standing tally was one of the very few records not on his CV.

His achievement is widely considered greater than Court’s, however, as it came in the professional era and during a golden era of men’s tennis featuring Nada and Roger Federer.