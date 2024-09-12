My Favourite Cake review: Heartening and heartbreaking

There are lots of movies about people finding love later in life. Iranian comedy-drama My Favourite Cake asks what happens when that love itself is an act of rebellion?

Lily Farhadpour is magnificent as Mahin, a 70-year-old widow living a lonely life in modern Iran. Spurred by a recent meeting with friends, she takes the bold step to find love by inviting taxi driver Faramarz (Esmail Mehrabi) to her home. Sparks fly, and in spite of the country’s strict morality laws the pair see a future together.

On the surface, the duo’s romance is an almost unbearably sweet tale. Their initial car ride, with its feel of electricity and glee, shows that the magic of romance is something you can feel at any age. What gives the film depth is the undertones of oppression, and how a normal act in our society would be cause for alarm elsewhere.

Mahin is shown scolding Iranian morality police who are hauling away a terrified young woman for not wearing her hijab respectfully enough. Her blossoming love with Faramarz, played with endearing humility by Mehrabi, also risks the ire of those same police, as well as nosey neighbours. This love becomes an act of rebellion, as does the film itself – directors Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha were detained by Iranian authorities and charged for what they viewed as unpatriotic messaging.

The context gives extra weight to Mahin’s own fight for happiness. My Favourite Cake ends on a sad note that seems at odds with the feel-good nature of the rest of the film. However, it’s a tale of late life joy that has bags of heart and sincerity.

• My Favourite Cake is in cinemas from 13th September