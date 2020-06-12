Music retailer HMV to reopen stores across England on Monday

HMV is to reopen its stores on Monday, with a series of social distancing measures coming into place.

The music retailer, which also owns Fopp, said it would reopen 93 stores across England and Northern Ireland on 15 June.

The remaining 15 HMV stores across Scotland and Wales will reopen when further government guidance is in place.

Hand sanitiser stations will be widely available across stores, and customers will be required to apply it before picking up merchandise.

Meanwhile, a new “list and leave” service will mean customers can drop off a list of the items they want to buy, and a member of staff will pack them from the shelves ready to collect.

HMV will also bring in a new “ring and reserve” feature, meaning they can order ahead.

Staff at HMV have been given training in how to maintain social distancing, as well as instructions on hygiene and PPE.

Till screens and social distancing signage have also been installed across its whole store estate.

Any undamaged returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being placed back on to the shop floor.

“Our teams have been working on plans to reopen since the day we had to close our doors,” HMV owner Doug Putman said.

“We’ve redesigned our store layouts so that customers can make their way through the stores, buy what they want and pay seamlessly, while maintaining spaces for those who want to browse while maintaining social distancing.

“We’ve sought to keep as much of what people love about the HMV and Fopp experience intact and build on the experience whilst ensuring that customers can shop with us comfortably and confidently.”