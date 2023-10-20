MultiversX partners with Google Cloud to push AI and Big Data ambitions in Web3

Layer-1 smart contract platform MultiversX has partnered with Google Cloud.

The two tech giants are to work on a strategy to spearhead the development of blockchain-powered tools and Web3 solutions that leverage and extend the reach of emerging AI technologies.

The move was announced on-stage at the xDay Conference by MultiversX CEO Beniamin Mincu and Daniel Rood, Head of Web3 EMEA at Google Cloud.

The serverless Google Cloud data warehouse – with a built-in query engine – has completed the integration of the MultiversX network with the potential to streamline the execution of large-scale, data-first blockchain projects.

“There are exciting opportunities to enable Web3 developers to build and scale faster and as we explore new verticals within the space, our partnership with MultiversX will allow us to expand our strategy and reach further and solidify our position as one of the main innovation drivers in the blockchain world,” said Daniel Rood, Google Cloud’s Head of Web3 EMEA.

The partnership aims to enable ecosystem builders to leverage the entire suite of advanced tools and services available on MultiversX to bring high-performance and scalability to their dApps’ non-blockchain components.

Having a strong focus on ecosystem development, the collaboration between the two industry leaders had their first joint initiative at the xDay Hackathon, where hundreds of developers and start-ups benefit from up to $1 million in prizes and funding, while Google Cloud is the main partner of the Artificial Intelligence track.

“We are excited to unveil this collaboration as part of a strategic plan meant to expand our ecosystem and bring significant opportunities for users and developers,” said Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX founder.

“MultiversX is in a unique position, with great potential for accelerated growth, and the additional products and services brought by Google Cloud are a key contribution to that.”