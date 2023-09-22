MultiversX offers up massive million dollar hackathon prize fund

Web3 ecosystem MultiversX is to hand out a mammoth $1m prize fund at its xDay Hackathon.

Organised alongside Encode and Dora Hacks, the event is powered by partners including Google Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Deutsche Telekom, offering one of the largest hackathon prize funds in history.

The event, which began yesterday, runs until October 21.

Beyond cash and seed funding rewards, the grand prize offers the winning project an exclusive spot on the xLaunchpad platform, granting access to an incubation platform that provides emerging projects with assistance in multiple areas including: funding, legal & compliance, marketing and developer support among other services, while also giving access to a community of more than 100,000 users.

The xDay Hackathon has already garnered impressive interest, with more than 500 participants registered. The event has been designed to offer invaluable learning opportunities, including 19 workshops and four AMA sessions. Developers can build tools, scripts or smart contracts in languages like Rust, C/C++, Python, and TypeScript, making the xDay Hackathon a global call for coders of all skill levels.

“The xDay Hackathon is the very best time to build. Builders, tools, prizes, funding. Everything is ready for the global builder community. Time for builders to explore new ways of utilizing the unique capabilities of the MultiversX network,” said Beniamin Mincu, CEO of MultiversX.

Registrations for the xDay Hackathon are still open at xday.com/hackathon until October 16. The event spans six tracks: AI, DeFi, Payments, Infrastructure & Dev Tooling, Mobile Apps, Gaming & Metaverse, running from September 21 to October 20.

While the event is hosted online, the grand finale will be held at the xDay conference, in Bucharest, Romania, with optional in-person attendance.

The MultiversX ecosystem has rapidly grown to become a leading force in the blockchain space, boasting an impressive 2.3 million wallets, over 345 million processed transactions, and a thriving community of builders with 2,500+ tokens, 6,500+ applications and in excess of two million NFTs created.

About MultiversX

MultiversX is a highly scalable, secure and decentralized blockchain network created to enable radically new applications, for users, businesses, society, and the new metaverse frontier.

About Encode

Encode Club is a leading web3 education community. Its mission is to help ambitious, talented people achieve personal and professional goals together in web3. Encode does this through organising high-quality programmes including hackathons, coding bootcamps, educational workshops, and accelerators in partnership with the leading blockchain protocols. Once participating in the programming, they help people get hired through the dedicated recruitment arm or receive investment through the investment fund.

About DoraHacks

DoraHacks is a global hackathon organiser and one of the world’s most active developer incentive platforms. It creates a global hacker movement in blockchain, quantum computing and space tech, and provides a wide range of toolkits to help developers around the world team up and fund their ideas and BUIDLs via hackathons, bounties, grants and more.