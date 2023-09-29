MultiversX manages to offset huge chunk of CO2 on way to a sustainable Web3

MultiversX may have just introduced one of the most energy-efficient architectures in the industry.

The blockchain infrastructure has announced it has amplified its green blockchain efforts by offsetting 25% more CO2 than its network and operation emissions, leading the way toward a more sustainable Web3.

A corporate carbon footprinting (CCF) analysis performed by Offsetra experts has determined that a total of 5,253 tonnes of CO2 emissions had to be offset by MultiversX’s blockchain network and its operations in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

However, results showed MultiversX managed a total of 6,569 tonnes, equivalent to 16,422,500 miles of driving or 16,422 Bitcoin transactions.

The assessment took into account all blockchain and node operations, office and employee activity, as well as travel and accommodation.

“In our pursuit of progress, we must weave the fabric of innovation with the threads of environmental responsibility,” Beniamin Mincu, CEO of MultiversX.

“At MultiversX, we’ve not only neutralised our blockchain operations, employee activities, and travel impact but surged ahead with a 25% carbon offset. Our commitment to a brighter climate future is unwavering, as we aim not just for balance but to tip the scales in favour of a healthier planet.”