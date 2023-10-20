MultiversX launches new features for xPortal ‘super app’ to rival Elon Musk’s ambitions for X

MultiversX has unveiled a series of ground-breaking new features to the ‘xPortal’ crypto wallet it launched in February.

The decentralised digital wallet – touted as a ‘super app’ – integrates social interactions, a news platform, access to the metaverse, NFTs, and gamification.

Its designers say the technology is ready to take on Elon Musk’s Twitter-turned-‘X’ which is currently in the development stages of attempting to integrate similar capabilities.

However, MultiversX chiefs are quick to point out xPortal is already live with an active community of 1.5 million users who can now take advantage of bridging crypto, cash, and cutting-edge technologies such as AI and spatial computing.

Sergiu Biris, MultiversX Head of Product, presented the new features at ‘xDay’ – MultiversX’s signature conference held at Romania’s Palace of Parliament.

Biris showcased tools that will now enable the intuitive management of finances covering both crypto and fiat. Roll-outs include debit cards, and a native in-app crypto purchase solution with full fiat to crypto on and off-ramping capabilities, along with a cross-chain solution for swapping crypto tokens. Peer-to-peer fiat payments and European IBANs, SEPA and SWIFT will be accessible to xPortal users in early 2024.

Users can also explore a new form of interaction with xGenie – an AI-powered personal assistant – designed to educate and guide anyone using xPortal.

“The features launched today, most notably the debit cards, were a long time in the making,” said Sergiu Biris, MultiversX Head of Product.

“Today’s launch elevates xPortal from a crypto wallet to a financial super app. We thus created a bridge to an interconnected future where the lines between crypto, fiat, and emerging technologies like AI dissolve, bringing an unparalleled user experience.”

Other developments include the launch of the xWorlds Developer Kit – a selection of tools and SDKs that digital world creators can use to build the next generation of augmented reality experiences through leveraging xPortal as a wallet and distribution hub.

The kit includes advanced AI-powered 3D avatars, or digital twins, which can be generated from only a few selfies.

“Through xPortal, users will be able to use their digital twins to explore virtual worlds, and collect digital assets with real-world value”, Biris added.