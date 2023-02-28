MultiversX aims to reimagine digital world with launch of new xPortal ‘super app’

Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX Labs CEO

Technology company MultiversX Labs has announced what it describes as ‘a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital finance and the metaverse’ with the launch of its ‘xPortal Super App’.

The app features a suite of features designed to integrate digital finance, money and crypto with social

features such as end-to-end encrypted messaging and AI avatars, along with a portal for Web3 apps and metaverse experiences.

MultiversX Labs say the app allows users to send and receive money, crypto, and NFTs, make payments, use a debit card, track investments, and explore the financial, crypto, and NFTs ecosystems.

It can also be personalised with the ability to unlock new experiences by creating AI avatars and enabling secure interactions and messaging with friends.

“The xPortal Super App is an instrumental step on our mission to build the backbone for a new digital financial system that spans across the physical and the metaverse world,” said Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX Labs CEO.

“Our ambition is that everyone, no matter where they are or what their background is, should have easy access to secure and efficient financial services that can help them achieve their goals and live their best lives. All this becomes available today.”

The ‘xPortal Super App’ is also a gateway to a vast array of apps and metaverse experiences. From the digital app store users can explore the latest Web3 apps and visit new metaverse events and worlds.

”xPortal’s ability to make Web3 and the Metaverse accessible to any smartphone user in the world shifts the entire conversation around all-accessible digital experiences from a distant vision of the future into a reality today,” said Sergiu Biris, MultiversX Labs Head of Product.