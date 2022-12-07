MultiversX now listed on Coinbase

MulitversX’s native EGLD token has been listed on one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Formerly known as Elrond Network, MultiversX went live for deposits and withdrawals last night on Coinbase – the largest US crypto exchange by trading volume – with trading on the EGLD/USD pair set to start today at 5pm.

Founded in 2017, Elrond rebranded last month as MultiversX when the Paris-based organisation announced a massive shift of focus towards the growing metaverse market.

The new vision was introduced during the company’s first annual conference, hosted at Palais Brongniart in Paris where new products xPortal, xMoney and xWorlds were unveiled.

The Coinbase listing allows EGLD to expand its global presence, making it available for purchasing, selling and trading to more than 108 million users, including institutional entities, in more than 100 countries.

“With the transformation and evolution into MultiversX, we are taking the utility and value proposition of blockchains and expanding it significantly.” said Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX CEO.

“We are excited about the Coinbase listing as this is one of the most important steps in increasing access to the MultiversX Ecosystem via EGLD.”