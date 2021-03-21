Multi-million fund looks to boost life chances for homeless women

A multi-million pound investment fund has launched in London aiming to build a host of properties for at-risk women.

The fund, led by property investor Patron Capital and social impact firm Resonance, will purchase properties across the UK and lease them to women’s sector organisations and charities.

The fund has already raised £15.5m and unlike traditional charity work will offer investors the chance of a return on their investment.

The ‘Women in Safe Homes’ Fund is believed to be the first of its kind in the world and will focus on providing space for women either experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

The immediate aim is to provide around 650 homes in Britain and has been developed alongside organisations such as Women’s Aid.

One of the leading causes of homelessless for women is domestic violence, and many fear that a year of enforced domesticity will have made an already grim statistical picture worse.

Keith Breslauer, Managing Director of Patron Capital, said the “case for impact investing has never been more relevant than it is now.”

Breslauer has personally invested in the fund, which has also secured backing from the MacArthur Fountain, Big Society Capital and the Lostand Foundation.