M&S appoints strategy and transformation director

Marks & Spencer has appointed a new chief strategy and transformation director as the retailer seeks to improve the performance of its key clothing and home division.



Former Dixons Carphone UK and Ireland boss Katie Bickerstaffe, currently a non-executive director at the high street chain, will take up the new role on 27 April.



Read more: Marks & Spencer shares slip as clothing underperformance weighs on Christmas trading

Bickerstaffe, who was previously executive chair at SSE Energy, will be in charge of developing and overseeing the business’s strategic transformation programmes, as well as leading the strategy team, M&S Bank and energy teams and IT.



Melanie Smith, the former strategy director, is now Ocado retail chief executive.



M&S chief executive Steve Rowe said: “Katie has been a great help to me and the wider management team in her role as a non-executive director and I am delighted that she will now be part of the executive team.



“Her experience in leading roles at UK food and non-food retailers and track record of delivering large-scale change will be invaluable as we accelerate our transformation.”



Read more: Marks & Spencer profit knocked lower by poor clothing sales

Bickerstaffe added: “Marks & Spencer is a fantastic brand with huge potential. I’m really looking forward to working with the management team to step-up the pace of the transformation.”



She will serve on the board and operating committee as an executive director and will work four days a week.

