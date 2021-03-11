Marks & Spencer adds new brands to make clothing offer more relevant

Marks & Spencer has launched a range of guest fashion brands as part of its attempt to make its clothing business more relevant and to “turbocharge” online growth.

The retailer announced today that it has partnered with clothing brands including Hobbs, Joules and White Stuff, which will be marketed under its “Brands at M&S” banner.

It is part of M&S’ “Never the Same Again” transformation strategy to reinvigorate its struggling clothing division.

The new brands, which also include Sloggi, Sosandar and Phase Eight, will launch online in March, April and May and will be sold alongside M&S’ in-house lines Autograph, Goodmove and Per Una.

There will also be opportunities to offer some of the brands in-store in the future, M&S said.

The retailer, which this week announced proposals to downsize its retail space on London’s Oxford Street, has already launched partnerships with womenswear retailer Nobody’s Child and toy store Early Learning Centre.

It also recently began partnerships with kidswear brands Elle Junior, Russell Athletic, Ben Sherman and Original Penguin.

Neil Harrison, director of brands at M&S, said: “As part of our Never the Same Again programme we’re pleased to be introducing guest brands throughout the Spring onto M&S.com as part of our plans to turbocharge online growth.

“The exciting mix will offer our 22m customers products we already know they love and introduce them to some new brands – everything will be available with the benefits of shopping on M&S.com – from tailored Sparks offers to free next day click & collect.

“As part of our transformation, we also remain committed to developing the quality, style & value of our own ranges and sharing them with customers on M&S.com with energy, confidence & style.”