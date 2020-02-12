M&S bolsters menswear team after skinny jeans fiasco

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has appointed a new menswear buying director, after the retailer’s Christmas sales were dented when it ordered too many skinny jeans in the wrong sizes.



M&S chief executive Steve Rowe has been battling to turn the clothing and home division around, but total revenue slumped 3.7 per cent in the third quarter due to errors in the menswear buying department.



The high street giant ordered in too many skinny and slim-fit men’s trousers, underbought regular fit jeans and had too many small sizes but not enough medium and large over the Christmas trading period.



Former Miss Selfridge buying and design director Alex Dimitriu will join the menswear department, the company said. Dimitriu was previously M&S head of buying.



Wes Taylor, director of menswear at M&S, said: “M&S is changing and we’re pleased that the scale and pace of our transformation is attracting both new and returning talent to M&S.



“Alex is a brilliant buyer and brings with her a great sense of style and strong leadership skills. Working closely with Karen Hall who joined us last year as head of design and the wider menswear management team she will help drive our strategy for M&S menswear.”



Dimitriu’s appointment, which was first reported by industry magazine Drapers, comes after ex-F&F director Richard Price was drafted in to lead M&S’s clothing and home division.



Rowe had been overseeing the struggling department after the shock departure of former M&S clothing boss Jill McDonald in July last year after she was unable to deliver results for the unit.



Last month, Rowe said the high street chain had made good progress with improving its womenswear offering, despite the problems in the men’s clothing department.