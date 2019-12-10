Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods makes interim CFO permanent

Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods has appointed Duncan Leggett as its permanent chief financial officer after he took on the role on an interim basis in August.

Leggett, who joined the company in 2011, replaced former finance chief Alistair Murray.

The appointment follows a period of change at the top of the London-listed firm, following the appointment of Alex Whitehouse as chief executive and former Reckitt Benckiser finance chief Colin Day as Chairman in August.

Premier Foods, which also owns the Ambrosia custard and Angel Delight brands, announced a return to profit as it published its half year results in November, as it revealed that a strategic review of the business was almost finished.

Whitehouse, who was promoted from his UK managing director role, also announced three new roles on the executive leadership team at the time; chief customer officer, chief marketing officer and operations director.

In July, the company faced shareholder anger over its remuneration report, after it paid former chief executive Gavin Darby a full salary of £864,000 in lieu of his notice period.

Whitehouse said: “Duncan’s extensive technical knowledge and experience of our business makes him an invaluable member of our executive leadership team, so I am delighted to appoint him permanently as CFO and welcome him onto the board.

“With this added business continuity, I look forward to continuing our work together as we increase our pace of delivery and ever sharpen our consumer, customer and operational focus.”

