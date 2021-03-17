Mount the best Plan Of Attack in Kim Muir

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

AFTER the meeting they have had already, it will be no surprise to hear that I’m sticking with the Irish when it comes to the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Chase (4.50pm).

Normally restricted to amateur jockeys, the new Covid-19 rules surrounding elite sport mean that only the professional jockeys can ride at the meeting.

Hold The Note and Deise Aba head the betting head the betting and fly the flag for the home team, but there are grounds to take both on.

The former is not guaranteed to stay the trip while the latter isn’t the most straightforward of customers and the ground will be a lot faster than it was at Sandown last time.

It’s already been a remarkable week for the Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore combination and the pair have a serious chance of improving it further in this with PLAN OF ATTACK.

He finished fourth in this 12 months ago and lines up here of a two-pound better mark with a pair of blinkers on for the first time.

Admittedly he hasn’t been in the best of form this campaign to date, but his is a really good stayer who showed a bit more than the bare result shows last time.

At 9/1 it’s well worth taking a chance on the blinkers sparking him back into form.

It could also pay to support the mare MOUNT IDA who could be one of the class runners in the field.

She has shown plenty over shorter trips and will be a real threat if staying this extra trip.

The way she has finished her races suggest she is crying out for a go at this distance and at 8/1 she is worth supporting too.

Morning Vicar could be competitive at around 16/1 although isn’t guaranteed to stay this trip.

His trainer Nicky Henderson looks to have a leading chance in the Paddy Power Plate (3.40pm) though with CARIBEAN BOY.

He’s been stuck in the mud on his last two runs but was brilliant when he encountered ground like this at Newbury back in November.

Getaway Trump has won well since and Fiddlerontheroof ruffled Monkfish’s feathers in the Brown Advisory Chase.

If Caribbean Boy is in the same form, then he should go well and 10/1 looks too big.

POINTERS

Caribbean Boy 3.40pm Cheltenham (Thursday)

Mount Ida e/w 4.50pm Cheltenham (Thursday)

Plan Of Attack e/w 4.50pm Cheltenham (Thursday)