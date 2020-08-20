Mothercare finalises franchise agreement to sell products in Boots stores

Mothercare has finalised a franchise agreement with Boots to allow it to sell products in the high street pharmacy chain’s stores.

The retailer, which shuttered all of its UK stores after collapsing into administration last year, will sell Mothercare branded clothing, home and travel products in Boots stores from the Autumn.

The franchise agreement, which was finalised on 19 August, will run for an initial period of ten years.

The deal was announced in December but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Boots is at the heart of one of the largest healthcare businesses in the world and Mothercare will dovetail well as the specialist brand for parents and young children in both Boots stores and online,” the company said.

Mothercare has also entered into a new 20-year franchise agreement with the Alshaya Group, which it said is its most “significant” partner.

“We highly value this long-standing and continuing strong commercial relationship, and we look forward to contributing to an extended period of mutually beneficial partnership growth in the future,” the firm said in a statement this morning.

Mothercare appointed administrators in November last year and closed its 79 UK stores, costing 2,500 high street jobs.

The company said its UK business was not capable of being “sufficiently profitable”, and that it had not found a buyer.

Administrators PwC said at the time that the UK arm had been “loss making for a number of years” despite its international franchises being profitable.