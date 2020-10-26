Boots launches private Covid-19 testing service

Boots has launched a private coronavirus testing service for people without systems to check their Covid-19 status before travelling or visiting friends and family.

The new service, which will cost £120 per test, will launch in 10 stores across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow this week before rolling out to 50 Boots stores next month.

Read more: Boots sales drop 30 per cent as shoppers dodge high street

The high street chemist, which said it could extend the service to up to 200 stores, is hoping to ease pressure on the NHS and government testing programmes.

Current NHS advice says people should only get tested for coronavirus if they have one or more of the key symptoms: a loss of taste or smell, a fever, or a new, continuous cough.

The Boots service is targeted at those without symptoms who want to get tested before travelling abroad, or who would like peace of mind before visiting friends and family.

It is also planning to introduce a 12-minute Covid-19 swab test in the coming weeks to speed up the process.

Boots managing director Seb James said: “Boots has supported the government’s Covid-19 testing programme from the very start and offering this new in-store service is the next step in our efforts to fight against the pandemic.

Read more: Mothercare finalises franchise agreement to sell products in Boots stores

“We hope that by offering this testing option in local community stores, Boots can help ease pressure on the NHS and the government by providing additional access to testing and crucial reassurances for people across the UK.

“As part of the UK High Street for over 170 years, Boots is proud to serve on the front line alongside the NHS and we will continue to do our part to support the nation’s healthcare needs during this challenging time and beyond.”