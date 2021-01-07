House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demands Donald Trump's removal from office

Nancy Pelosi has joined Senate leader Chuck Schumer in calling for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump for inciting the Washington riot on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, the President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” the House Speaker said.

The senior Democrat said Trump had committed a “seditious act” and added the House may proceed with impeachment if the 25th amendment is not invoked.

The 25th amendment can be invoked by a majority of the President’s cabinet if he is deemed to be incapacitated or unfit for office.

Vice President Mike Pence would assume the presidency for the next 13 days before Joe Biden’s inauguration if this were to happen.

Alternatively, the Democrats – who now hold a majority in both chambers of the US Congress – can start impeachment proceedings against Trump in the House of Representatives if speaker Nancy Pelosi backs the charge.

Schumer, the Senate Majority leader, joined the growing chorus of US politicians from both parties calling for the immediate removal of the President this afternoon on Twitter.

“This president must not hold office one day longer,” Schumer said.

“The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment.

“If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump.”

A slew of Trump aides and political appointees have quit in the past 24 hours, after the President yesterday incited a large group of his supporters to charge the Capitol building.

The rioters smashed their way into the building and caused chaos for hours in scenes not witnessed since Britain’s 1812 siege of Washington, DC.

Four people were left dead, with dozens injured.

The US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced her resignation this evening, joining a growing list of Trump staff leaving the administration.

Chao, who is the wife of Senate Majority leader Mich McConnell said the riot has “deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

CBS reported yesterday that cabinet members were discussing invoking the 25th amendment to push Trump out of the White House, while a number of former high-ranking Trump government officials condemned the President.

Former defence secretary Jim Mattis said: “Today’s violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump.

“His use of the Presidency to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens has been enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice.”

Former Trump chief of staff John Kelly said: “His use of the Presidency to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens has been enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice.

“We need to look infinitely harder at who we elect to any office in our land. At the office seeker’s character, at their morals, at their ethical record, their integrity, their honesty, their flaws, what they have said about women and minorities, why they are asking office in the first place, and only then consider the policies they espouse.”