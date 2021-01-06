Woman shot at Capitol Hill as Trump rioters storm building

Supporters of Donald Trump have descended on Washington DC’s Capitol Hill, with some having breached the doors of the Capitol building.

Congress was forced to pause the voter certification process taking place today because of the protests.

Trump addressed supporters outside the White House earlier today, where he told protestors to “fight” for him.

Since then his supporters have walked from the White House to Capitol Hill, where some have managed to breaking into the building.

Since November’s election Donald Trump has baselessly insisted he was the election’s victor, despite failing to win more Electoral College votes than his Democrat rival Joe Biden.

Biden won the election by 306-232 in the state-by-state Electoral College and by more than 7 million ballots in the national popular vote, but Trump continued to falsely claim there was widespread fraud and that he was the victor.

Trump has claimed the election was “rigged”, and that without so-called “voter fraud” Biden would not have won.

“We will never give up,” Trump earlier told thousands of cheering supporters on a grassy expanse near the White House called the Ellipse. “We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

US news networks have reported police have drawn guns on the doors of the building’s chamber.

Law enforcement guns drawn on doors of House chamber as Trump supporters attempt to breach the chamber.https://t.co/R5AhZY0Whe pic.twitter.com/1Gnij4F6aE — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 6, 2021

Windows on the building have been broken, allowing protestors inside.

Trump supporters breaking into the Capitol Building.



Imagine if “the left” had tried to do this when Trump was elected in 2016? pic.twitter.com/vijEJEXCWY — Billy Misanthrope 🌒 (@BillyVacant) January 6, 2021

CNN has reported a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in the Capitol grounds.

Earlier today Trump put pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the result of the 2020 election, which he refused to do, prompting anger from Trump.

Trump has done little to calm the protestors, instead doubling down on his fraudulent election claims. He later tweeted his supporters should “stay peaceful”.