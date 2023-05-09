Mortgages: Are 100 per cent no deposit loans about to make a comeback?

One of the UK’s largest building societies is considering launching a no deposit, or 100 per cent loan to value mortgage.

Mortgages which do not need a downpayment, or deposit, were phased out after the financial crisis.

Although 100 per cent or zero deposit mortgages have been available since 2009, lenders will only offer them if a friend or family member is prepared as a guarantor.

Skipton Building Society, it has been reported by the Guardian, is preparing to launch a 100 per cent mortgage for borrowers who are unable to raise a deposit for a house due to constraints caused by renting.

Stuart Haire, chief executive of Skipton Group told Mortgage Solutions : “I can confirm we’re developing a mortgage product to enable people trapped in rental cycles – where they’re prevented from being able to save for a house deposit – to access the property ladder and make a home.

“There are too many people who are trapped in rental cycles. These include people who have a decent history of making rental payments over a period of time and can evidence affordability of a mortgage, yet their only barrier to becoming a homeowner is not being able to save enough for a deposit and through lack of access to the bank of Mum and Dad.”

Skipton and savings rates

Earlier this year Skipton’s boss slammed high street lenders for failing to pass on higher interest rates to savers.

Stuart Haire, Skipton Group’s chief executive, told City A.M: “We’ve followed the interest rates up on our savings range whereas… the market practice has been for people to maybe leave the savings rates down, which then supports the margins and the profits of the institutions who could make more profit.”

No deposit mortgages explained

No deposit mortgages are also known as 100 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages. and are aimed at borrowers who cannot put down a deposit when they want to buy a property.

Borrowing the entire value of a property can be more risky, so you will not have access to the same mortgage deals you would have if you can put down a deposit.

Lenders consider this type of loan to be more risky, as it only takes a slight drop in the value of the property for it to fall into negative equity. We explain how these no deposit mortgages work and what you need to be aware of.

A 100 per cent mortgage is a mortgage for borrowers who cannot put down a deposit. However they will have to be able to afford the monthly repayments, so these types of no deposit mortgages mean the borrower will either have to have a very good credit history or a family member or friend able to act as a guarantor in case they are unable to make the monthly repayment.

As with standard mortgages, how much can be borrowed with a 100% mortgage will be based on how much you earn, the only difference is with not deposit you have to be able to earn enough to cover the full value of the property.

Lenders can lend up to four times a single annual salary, although many will have a 3.5 times annual salary ceiling.

This means if you earn £35,000 a year, a lender will usually be able to lend £122,500.