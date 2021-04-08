Morning can brighten up the afternoon in Topham

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

SATURDAY’S Randox Grand National is a race still missing from trainer Nicky Henderson’s CV, but he has a good record in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase (4.05pm) over the famous fences.

The master of Seven Barrows saddles a trio of contenders in a bid to land the contest for a sixth time with all three holding a chance.

Caribean Boy looked really good on a sound surface at Newbury at the beginning of the season and wasn’t disgraced behind The Shunter at Cheltenham last time.

Stable jockey Nico de Boinville partners Precious Cargo, who is another interesting contender on his second run back after a wind operation but may be stretched by the trip.

However, of the three MORNING VICAR at 11/1 makes most appeal at the foot of the weights with just 10st 2lbs in the saddle.

The eight-year-old is dangerously well-handicapped and caught the eye in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last time before his stamina gave way.

He’s a decent jumper and the sound surface is also a huge plus as he showed when winning at Newbury in November.

Looking at the others and Livelovelaugh deserves to be favourite for the all-conquering Willie Mullins team.

If you re-watch the 2019 Grand National, he ran a cracker before running out of petrol behind Tiger Roll jumping like a buck for two circuits.

He’s a definite player as he will be prominently ridden, and the fences hold no fear but is pretty skinny at just 6/1.

At bigger prices I can see Irish raider Snugsborough Hall going well for Derek O’Connor at around 25/1, while Sir Jack Yeats is another one at the same price who goes well around here.

However, my last dart will land on HUNTSMAN SON at 16/1 for trainer Alex Hales and jockey Kielan Woods.

He looked a very good horse at Wetherby in October and stepped forward again when meeting a better surface at Cheltenham last time.

Although he has no experience of these fences, conditions look ideal and the return to a flat track should help him too.

POINTERS

Morning Vicar e/w 4.05pm Aintree

Huntsman Son e/w 4.05pm Aintree