Positive results for PCR titan Randox as profits soar thanks to public contracts

Covid testing giant Randox revealed it made pre-tax profits of £275m last year as the firm cashes in on PCRs.

According to accounts seen by The Times, the diagnostics firm saw profits rocket from a loss the previous year, hiking its sales from £218.4m to £619.2m in the last year to June.

The National Audit Office said the Northern Irish firm won public Covid testing contracts worth £776.9m between January 2020 and December 2021.

Over half of these contracts were awarded without competition because of emergency measures put in place to deal with the rate of the coronavirus threat.

Finance director for the firm Richard Kelly told The Times that Randox had processed the final Covid tests under the public contracts earlier this week.

Randox notably delayed the release of its audited results back in March, citing a Covid outbreak in its finance team and for its auditor PwC as the cause for the postponement.

Randox was founded by biochemist Peter Fitzgerald in 1982.