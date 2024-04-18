Morgan updates Plus Four for 2024 – and it’s not what you think

British sports car maker Morgan has announced a major evolution for the longest-running nameplate in its history.

Comprehensively updated for the 2024, the Plus Four roadster comes with refreshed styling, new interior tech and an optional Dynamic Handling Pack.

Morgan CEO Massimo Fumarola commented: “We are proud to continue Plus Four’s incredible legacy – one that stretches back to 1950 – with this latest model, honouring the spirit of the original car yet reimagining it for today”.

A minimalist aesthetic for the Plus Four

The 2024 Plus Four gains larger 8.0-inch headlights that now incorporate the front indicator units. This results in a cleaner front-end design, complemented by new wings and a reprofiled splitter.

At the rear, different taillights continue the smoother approach – and now incorporate the indicators, too. A new diffuser and model badge are added for good measure.

Beneath its two-piece bonnet, the Plus Four retains a 255hp BMW-supplied 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Buyers can choose a manual or automatic transmission.

The Dynamic Handling Pack has been developed with suspension specialists, Nitron. Featuring new front springs with adjustable dampers, plus a rear anti-roll bar, the changes are said to deliver ‘a greater level of dynamic performance’.

Tech meets tradition

On the inside, Morgan has made changes to the LCD display screen and dashboard layout, and added revised interior lighting.

The lightweight Sennheiser audio system, first introduced for the Plus Four in 2022, has also been upgraded. In addition to the standard door-mounted speakers, there are now ‘invisible’ speakers located beneath the seats.

Each Plus Four will be built to the individual specification of its first owner, with a near-endless combination of paint and interior colours to choose from.

As per Morgan tradition, an ash wood frame is used. However, this is matched with a modern aluminium chassis, which is clothed in hand-formed aluminium body panels.

Be patient, America

Enthusiasts on the other side of the Atlantic must wait a little longer for the updated Plus Four. Morgan says it is working with the relevant authorities to have the car homologated for use in the United States.

The company is confident the Plus Four will pass all the relevant tests, making it the first four-wheeled Morgan sold in the USA since 2006.

Production of the new Plus Four starts in May, and completed cars will be available to test drive from June. Morgan is already accepting UK orders for the updated Plus Four, with prices starting at £62,500.

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research