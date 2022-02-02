District and Piccadilly lines impacted and dozens evacuated: 70 firefighters tackling blaze near Acton Town tube station

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a car garage on Bollo Lane, Acton. The single-storey car garage is close to Acton Town Tube station.

About 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a car garage close to a Tube station in London.

Ten fire engines were called to the large fire on Bollo Lane, Acton, on Tuesday evening, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Around 35 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution.

LFB said there were a number of gas cylinders inside the garage, which firefighters cooled to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The force tweeted: “Road closures remain in place. Buses on diversion/ tube services disrupted. No reports of any serious injuries. Cause of the fire will be looked at with LFB.”

Local residents were advised to keep their windows closed due to the smoke. The District and Piccadilly Tube lines, which both travel through Acton Town, were affected due to the fire.

Transport for London said there was no service on the Piccadilly line between Hammersmith, Heathrow Airport and Uxbridge, and no service on the District line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.

LFB said firefighters would remain at the scene for the next few hours to dampen down the area.