More strikes: RMT follows in Aslef’s footsteps with rail walkouts in February

The RMT has followed in Aslef’s footsteps and announced two days of strike in early February.

Rail union the RMT has followed in Aslef’s footsteps from Tuesday morning and announced two days of strikes in early February.

Train drivers working at 14 companies – including Govia Thameslink and C2C – said they will down tools on 1 and 3 February after rejecting an eight per cent pay increase over two years.

The walkout on 1 February – which will involve a few hundreds of RMT members – will coincide with the industrial action called by train drivers members of the union Aslef, while thousands of civil servants and teachers will walk out on 1 February.

“Our negotiations will continue with the rail operators to create a package on jobs, conditions and pay that can be offered to our members,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

Lynch’s words echoed those of Aslef’s boss Mick Whelan, who deemed the pay offer “clearly unacceptable.”

“They want to rip up our terms and conditions in return for a real-terms pay cut,” Whelan said earlier today.

“It was clearly a rushed offer, made just before our meeting with the minister, and not one, it seems to me, that was designed to be accepted.”

The Rail Delivery Group – which negotiates on behalf of train operators – was approached for comment.