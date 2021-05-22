More countries could be added to travel 'green list' soon, says Shapps

Grant Shapps has hinted that other countries will be added to the UK’s travel “green list” soon, urging people to “be a little patient” in the meantime.

“I don’t think people have a very long time to wait before other countries are able to join the green list”, he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Read more: Add Europe to ‘green list’, Easyjet begs, as airline books £700m loss

The travel “green list” is due to be updated for the first time on 8 June, although few changes are expected. A second review will follow three weeks afterwards.

At the moment, just 12 countries and dependencies are on the “green list”, with Portugal the most popular destination.

But the transport secretary suggested that when vaccination rates improve in Europe, more destinations could be added.

“If you look at France’s vaccination rate, they’re six or eight weeks behind us,” he said.

Shapps also tried to draw a line under recent criticisms over the government’s inconsistent messaging over whether people should be travelling to “amber list” countries.

“Don’t do it”, he said.

Read more: New York-London travel bubble vital for JetBlue: Its CEO is certain US will get on UK green list

Shapps’ comments will boost the hopes of many people looking to get away from the UK over the summer.

Earlier this week EU ambassadors agreed that fully vaccinated Brits would be able to travel around the bloc freely this summer.