More competitive travel prices on the horizon? Wizz Air poaches Gatwick take-off slots

Budget carrier Wizz Air is set to be taking off from Gatwick next spring, after winning the rights at Britain’s second largest airport.

It puts Wizz in a strong position going into the new year, after several years of battling rivals Ryanair and easyJet in the affordable European short-haul market.

As travel prices rise alongside inflation, after a gruelling two years for the industry, it will usher in greater levels of competition – which could prompt more competitive prices.

The move will also see it employ 250 staff at Gatwick and will debut five aircrafts to be based there – with the option to grow its offering in the future.

The budget airline has snapped up 15 pairs of take-off and landing slots from Scandinavian carrier Norwegian, it confirmed today, after the pandemic pushed it back towards the continent.

Norwegian had been hit hard by the pandemic restrictions on travel, which saw it reel its operation in towards its original Nordic market.