Rail fares to increase by a third by 2030 as travel numbers plunge

Rail fares will go up 3.8 per cent from March, the DfT announced on Friday.

UK rail fares are on track to increase by over a third by 2030.

Data from professional services firm GHD has revealed that by the end of the decade, the average ticket price will increase exponentially, from 36 per cent on the Brighton to London route to 50 per cent for travelling between Ipswich and Norwich.

Train tickets for the Nottingham to London line are expected to register a 40 per cent increase, going from the current £53 to £74.

“The past 18 months have placed an unsustainable burden on public expenses and put at risk the continuation of timetables and services, as well as operator viability, across the country,” GHD’s transport market leader Jonathan Edwards said.

“This hike in fares is unlikely to help with one of the greatest complaints that passengers have about rail – affordability and value for money.”

The firm has also urged the government to reconsider the 3.8 per cent increase in fares that was announced on Friday by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The hike – the largest in nine years – was set to provide a “fair balance” between ensuring investments in the network and protecting passengers from current inflation rates, rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris explained on Friday.

“It is disappointing to see that rail passengers are set to be hit by the largest fare rise in nine years from March next year,” commented Edwards this morning. “Rail is an integral part of our transport network, but has suffered greatly during the pandemic.

“More than ever, we need to incentivise passengers back to using trains.”

According to DfT data, rail travel has dropped to almost half of pre-pandemic levels, going down to 53 per cent on Monday from 61 per cent registered the previous week. Weekend figures also showed a 14 per cent slump, with travel numbers going down from 65 per cent on 11 and 12 December to 51 per cent on 18 and 19 December.