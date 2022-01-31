MJ Hudson boasts of strong performance amid surging demand for ESG services

Asset management consultancy MJ Hudson has said it expects its strong performance to continue for the rest of this financial year due to strong demand for its ESG services

The AIM-listed firm said it expects its strong performance over the past six months to continue for the rest of the financial year, as it said it expects its full year revenues to be ahead of market expectations.

The London registered firm said it is investing heavily in its business in a push to accelerate its growth. The firm said it was investing heavily in IT infrastructure and various digital tools.

The firm’s strong performance comes amid high demand for its ESG services, as major companies across the globe face mounting pressure to ensure their businesses are sustainable.

MJ Hudson CEO Matthew Hudson said: “Market activity is ramping and we are perfectly placed to capitlise: as more investment flows into private markets, regulation grows and clients increase their focus on analytics and ESG, we expect demand for our services to increase further.”

MJ Hudson said that trading in the first quarter of 2022 had been strong so far, as it noted it had won multiple new clients, including a £20bn “multi-strategy asset management house”.

The firm also said it had won new business from a $600bn global fund manager and a FTSE 100 asset manager.