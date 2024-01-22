Osborne Clarke drops signature from legal climate charter

City headquartered law firm Osborne Clarke has dropped its signature from a legal initiative designed to support law firms with transition to Net Zero.

Legal Charter 1.5 was an initiative developed collaboratively by a group of large City law firms ahead of London Climate Action Week last June.

At the time, eight law firms were charter signatories, this included: Taylor Wessing, Bates Wells, DWF, Osborne Clarke, DLA Piper, Mischon de Reya, Gowling WLG and Clyde and Co.

While Ashurst, Slaughter and May, Simmons and Simmons, Freshfields, Pinsent Masons and Hogan Lovells were noted as dialogue partners.

The Charter consists of a set of core principles that signatories commit to in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the speed and scale necessary to restrict global warming to no more than 1.5°C.

The eight core principles outlined in the Charter text include the development of a methodology on advised emissions; education and up-skilling of staff across the legal profession, including junior lawyers; focused pro-bono and meaningful offsetting.

It has come to light that Osborne Clarke signature is no longer down as a charter signatory, however, its website makes the firm down as a dialogue partner.

Dialogue partners are supporting law firms, who are not current signatories but are engaged with the Charter.

Osborne Clarke and the Legal Charter 1.5 were contacted for comment.