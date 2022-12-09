City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

WilmerHale

Law firm WilmerHale has built out its London-based white-collar defence and investigations practice with a new partner.

Richard Burger, a former enforcement lawyer and prosecutor at the Financial Conduct Authority’s predecessor the FSA, brings experience co-heading practices within his 25-year career.

Starting in January, Burger will advise corporates and senior executives in their defence of regulatory investigations and prosecutions, as well as on governance, close supervisory enquiries, and non-financial misconduct across multiple jurisdictions.

“Richard is a first-rate lawyer, whose extensive regulatory and investigations experience complements our existing market-leading transatlantic capabilities,” partner and head of the practice, Stephen Pollard, said.

Osborne Clarke

Law firm Osborne Clarke has poached its latest partner from Big Four firm PwC. to lead its corporate structuring and simplifications (CSS) division, in its corporate team.

Tom Lewis, who brings more than a decades’ experience to the role, is set to lead the firm’s corporate structuring and simplifications (CSS) division, in the corporate team.

The incoming partner is a company law expert focusing on corporate group structuring in connection with M&A activity, having been a director within PwC’s legal services group for five years.

Lewis is the second partner to join from PwC in the past few months, following Carol Dick in the pensions team last month.

“I am excited to see how Tom grows out this part of the business on an international scale over the coming economic cycles,” partner and head of business transactions group, Greg Leyshon, said.

4PB

Family chambers 4PB has announced that it has found the pair to jointly lead its chambers at its base in St Pauls.

Joint head of chambers Barbara Mills KC and Charles Hale KC will be taking over from Alex Verdan KC, who has been in the role for over 10 years.

Both are top family silks with expertise in dealing with the most complex cases across family law.

“In the last three years that I have worked with Alex, we have successfully navigated our way through a pandemic and the largest accommodation project in chambers’ history,” Furhana Mallick, chambers manager said.

“Through this intense period, Alex had shown incredible leadership that allowed us all to work well together and undoubtedly, he planted the seeds for us to continue to evolve under the guardianship of Barbara and Charles. We are all looking forward to our next chapter.”