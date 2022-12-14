Advertising regulator tells mobile game firms to behave

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has cracked down on mobile game advertising and has asked them to follow regulations.

ASA has issued new guidance to make sure mobile game advertisers don’t breach UK laws. Mobile game companies have come under fire for using sexual imagery and using targetted advertising towards minors.

The new guidance warns advertisers that any ads featuring “excess sexual content” and the “objectification of minors” are in breach of UK law.

Osborne Clarke, a London based International Law firm said “The publication of this guidance provides a useful reminder to the mobile-gaming industry of the strict rules surrounding advertising” and that companies should ensure they comply with British law.