Related
Schroders Talk
Death of the High Street? Why we’re still backing UK retail
Monday 19 August 2019 8:02 am

Mitie sells food unit to the Queen’s caterers


Share

Outsourcer Mitie will sell its catering and hospitality business for up to £85m to the Queen’s caterers, CH&CO it said today.

The decision comes as the company tries to turn around in an environment where outsourcers are finding it increasingly difficult to operate.

After a review of the business, Mitie decided that its catering wing would be “better served by being part of a larger specialist catering group, rather than being self-delivered by Mitie,” it said in a statement today.

Chief executive Phil Bentley said the company is investing in areas such as security, clearing and engineering services where it thinks it leads the market.


“By teaming up with CH&CO at this time, we believe this ensures the best choice and competitive pricing for our clients, whilst releasing funds for reinvestment and strengthening our balance sheet,” he said.

Staff and senior management will stay on with the business as is transfers to CH&CO, which has a contract to cater the Queen.

The two firms will form a partnership so that Mitie can still offer catering services but now delivered by CH&CO, it said.

Shares in Mitie were trading up 2.5 per cent to 163p this morning.

Share


Tags:


Related articles

A food chain to get your teeth into

Interactive Investor Talk Contributor

Ad industry urges Boris Johnson to ditch ‘onerous’ junk food ad ban

James Warrington
Fatt Pundit

Fatt Pundit review: Chinese-Indian fusion food in the heart of London

Steve Hogarty