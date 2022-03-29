Boardroom shuffle: Mitie ushers in BT executive and former government adviser

Mitie Bus Stop and Shelter Cleaning Services in London (Credit: Ed Robinson/OneRedEye)

British outsourcing giant Mitie has undergone a boardroom shuffle, ushering in a BT executive and former special adviser to health secretary Sajid Javid.

Stepping onto the board at the beginning of April, Chet Patel and Salma Shah join as non-executive directors, after two exits this year.

Patel, who will maintain his role as BT’s chief commercial officer and managing director of the Americas, joins the London-headquartered group after more than 15 years with the telecoms heavyweight.

The BT veteran, formerly on the board of business campaign group London First, is expected to strengthen Mitie’s commercial expertise, the group said in statement today.

While Shah, a former broadcast journalist and public policy and communications specialist, is currently a partner at London-headquartered Portland Communications, which was founded by former Tony Blair adviser Tim Allan.

Shah and Patel join as former Deloitte partner Mary Reilly exits the board, following the resignation of independent non-executive director Nivedita Krishnamurthy Bhagat in mid-February.

While Reilly’s reasons for stepping down are not yet known, Bhagat, who held the position for four years, departed after stepping onto the board of French energy firm Schneider Electric.

“We are delighted to welcome Chet and Salma to the board. Chet’s commercial expertise in the B2B service environment promoting sales and growth strategies will strengthen the diverse mix of skills and experience on the Board whilst Salma will bring additional public sector expertise reflecting Mitie’s increased public sector focus,” said chairman Derek Mapp.