Arbuthnot appoints ex-Treasury minister Angela Knight as non-exec in boardroom shuffle

Angela Knight (Source; gov.uk)

Angela Knight, former chief executive of the British Bankers’ Association and an ex-Treasury Minister, has been appointed to the board of Arbuthnot Banking Group.

Knight will join as a non-executive director from the beginning of September.

She was a Conservative member of parliament between from 1992 to 1997, serving as economic secretary to the Treasury from 1995 under John Major.

After her parliamentary career Knight became became chief executive of The Association of Private Client Investment Managers and Stockbrokers before becoming chief executive of the British Bankers’ Association (BBA), now UK Finance, in 2007.

Knight left the BBA in 2012 having defended the industry during the 2008 banking crisis.

Jayne Almond, current chair of Kensington Mortgages, and Lord Sassoon, who has extensive experience in both the banking sector and as a Treasury official, will also join as non-executive directors.

Sir Henry Angest, chair and chief executive of Arbuthnot, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jayne Almond, Angela Knight and Lord Sassoon to the board of the company.

“Each has a wealth of experience in financial services which will be of great value as the business continues to grow over the coming years,” Angest continued.

Arbuthnot, whose history goes back to 1833, is a boutique bank offering private and commercial banking as well as wealth management.