Mirror and Daily Star publisher on track to double digital revenue by 2024 amid inflation concerns

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 09: Issues of the Daily Mirror, Daily Star and Daily Express are seen on February 9, 2018 in London, England. The Trinity Mirror media group has agreed to pay £126.7m for Northern & Shell, the media company which publishes the Express and Star newspapers, as well as magazines OK!, New! and Star. (Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

UK’s largest commercial, national and regional news publisher Reach reported the initial phase of its digital growth strategy was complete, with the group on track to double digital revenue by the end of 2024.

The publisher of the likes of the the Mirror and Daily Star reported 10m registrations, ahead of its year target, as well as a 25 per growth in digital.

Digital revenue £148.3m up 25.4 per cent or 38.6 per cent on two-year view.

Page views were up by 28.7 per cent versus 2019, down only 2.8 per cent on 2020 which saw an explosion from COVID-19 traffic.

However, this morning’s update did state that print driven cost inflation was expected to affect 2022 profits, mitigated in part by ongoing efficiency programmes.

Print revenue was indeed down 4.7 per cent.

Jim Mullen, chief exec of Reach, said: “We’ve made significant progress as a business and I’m grateful to the whole Reach team for making 2021 such a successful year. We’ve completed the first phase of our Customer Value Strategy delivering a strong performance, with digital growth more than offsetting print decline.”

“We’ve now hit our 10 million registrations target ahead of time and advertisers are embracing our portfolio of data-led products, which support significantly higher yields. Despite inflationary pressures in print, we’re committed to maintaining our focus on sustainable long-term profit growth, investing in product innovation and a more personalised user experience.”

“Our strong balance sheet and cash generation underpins continued investment as we transition to an increased mix of higher quality digital earnings.”

Moving forward, Reach stated that it was transitioning to become more digitally driven.

However, the update stated: “The impact from inflation, which began to affect the business towards the end of 2021, has now intensified, particularly in print production. This has primarily been reflected in the cost of newsprint (paper for printed products), which having previously been impacted by rising distribution costs and supply challenges, now also reflects the significant increase in energy prices. As a result, the gross impact of inflation in 2022 is expected to be higher than in recent years.”

“While ongoing efficiencies are expected to partly mitigate this impact, we anticipate the net effect to be a modest year-on-year reduction in operating profit as we continue to invest for the future.”