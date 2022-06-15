Minister says government is prepping next Rwanda deportation, hours after first flight is grounded

Work and pensions minister Therese Coffey (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

One minister has said that government is preparing the next deportation flight to Rwanda, after the first flight of the controversial re-settlement scheme was grounded by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) last night.

The court confirmed they had granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national, and it is understood they were considering a number of further requests.

However, pensions secretary Therese Coffey told Sky News this morning: “Frankly the government is disappointed in the decision. I’ve never known such a quick decision made by the ECHR… and I think the public will be surprised we have European judges overruling British judges.

“But nevertheless, I know the home office is already getting ready for the next flight.

“We will continue to prepare and try and overturn any future legal challenges as well.”

The government’s plan to resettle asylum seekers who have fled to the UK in the east African country, first announced in April, has received widespread backlash.

A British court on Monday found the Rwanda policy lawful and further legal challenge by charity Asylum Aid, support by Freedom for Torture, at the high court was also dismissed.

Activists from one campaign group, Stop Deportations, have called the policy “racist and discriminatory”.

“This flight represents the very worst of government legislation regarding refugees. People are fleeing war, persecution, drought and famine,” they added.

Foreign secretary Priti Patel has previously said it will “establish the principle” and break people traffickers’ business models.

The home office had initially intended for 130 people to be on the flight. However, that number had fallen to seven after lawyers and campaign groups intervened, according to charity Care4Calais.