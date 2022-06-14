Explainer-in-brief: Priti Patel bets big on Rwanda

Priti Patel has been heavily criticised for her policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda

Today was set to be the first flight from the UK to Rwanda as Priti Patel marked the start of the Home Office policy to send refugees to the African nation.

It has been mired by controversy and legal challenges. The number of migrants ending up on today’s flight is set to be low – if any leave at all as lawyers and campaigners have worked to frustrate Patel’s plans. But after a series of legal challenges, the court of appeal threw out the campaigners’ case yesterday.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson maintained it was part of a mission to interrupt the “business models” of the people smuggling gangs working in Europe.

It works off the basis the policy will deter people from coming, taking its lead from a similar off-shore processing rule in Australia. But the equivalent crossing is around 200 miles – compared to the 21 across the Channel.