Microsoft slashes open job listings as hiring slows down

Microsoft is cutting several open job listings as it slows hiring amidst a gloomy economic outlook.

The tech giant is expanding the hiring slowdown first announced in May and will continue this for the foreseeable future, Bloomberg reported, as a weakening economy dents confidence. Hiring will slowdown in the company’s Azure business and security software unit with the initial hiring deceleration affecting its Windows, Office, and Teams departments.

“As Microsoft gets ready for the new fiscal year, it is making sure the right resources are aligned to the right opportunity. Microsoft will continue to grow headcount in the year ahead, and we will add additional focus to where those resources go,” a Microsoft spokesperson said to City A.M.

Microsoft is among a growing list of tech companies slowing down hiring as the economy falters and recession concerns grow.

Other tech titans like Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook-parent Meta are also slowing down hiring.

Earlier in July, Microsoft cut under 1 per cent of its 180,000 staff, with groups like consulting and customer solutions impacted, but intended to finish the current fiscal year with a higher headcount, Bloomberg said.