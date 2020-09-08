Microsoft reveals smallest ever Xbox Series S

Microsoft has unveiled its smallest ever edition of its Xbox console, the Xbox Series S.

The console will be priced at £249.99, and will debut alongside the next flagship Xbox Series X which will be revealed later this year.

The announcement followed hours after leaks of images, pricing and specifications of the two consoles appeared online earlier this morning.

👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

A release date has yet to be confirmed, but reports have suggested the two consoles will be hitting the shelves on 10 November.

Leaks have suggested the Xbox Series X will be priced at $499, with today’s confirmation from Microsoft giving credibility to the reports.

The Xbox Series S appears to not feature a disc drive, a move that Sony has also followed with one of the two versions of its upcoming PS5.

Players can buy and download games via Microsoft’s online store straight onto the console, in what is known as an “all-digital edition”.

It also encourages gamers towards buying Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, a monthly subscription that allows users to play online with others and receive bonuses such as a rotation of free games.

The two new Xbox consoles will go head-to-head with Sony’s PS5 this Christmas, as leaks suggest the upcoming Playstation will be available to purchase on 13 November.

Upcoming games confirmed for the new consoles include Halo Infinite, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Fifa 21.