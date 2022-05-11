Michael Gove: There won’t be an emergency budget to tackle the cost of living crisis

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has insisted there will not be an emergency budget to deal with the cost of living crisis.

The minister made his comments on Sky News this morning after the prime minister told the Commons yesterday, that Rishi Sunak would be “saying more” on the UK’s response to rising inflation and living costs.

Asked about the comments, Gove said “there won’t be an emergency Budget” and sometimes “words from a prime minister or a minister are overinterpreted”.

The secretary of state also spoke to BBC News, saying ministers “will be saying more and doing more in order to help people with the cost-of-living challenge that we face at the moment”.

““Last night the prime minister convened a group of ministers — we had all done work on some of the things that we could do to help”.

“Those policy initiatives will be announced by individual departments in due course as they are worked up.”

He declined to go into great detail on the policies, saying what was said in cabinet meetings requires further scrutiny before being made public.

This comes after the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday included 38 bills, including the cost of living, financial sector, data reform, energy and the environment,