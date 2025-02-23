Defence spending: 2.5 per cent of GDP is ‘ambitious,’ minister says

Raising UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of national income is “ambitious”, a cabinet minister has insisted as the Government faces pressure to increase investment. Photo: PA

Raising UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of national income is “ambitious”, a cabinet minister has insisted as the government faces pressure to increase investment.

It comes amid uncertainty over the future of the war in Ukraine, as the US began negotiations with Russia, excluding Kyiv from talks.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson sought to manage expectations ahead of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to the US as Washington demands European allies shoulder the overwhelming share of the burden of security on the continent.

Sir Keir is expected to use next week’s trip, which will follow visits by the leaders of France and Poland, to confirm a timeline to increase UK defence spending as he seeks to ease tensions amid a growing transatlantic rift.

However, he is unlikely to commit to raising spending above 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), which senior figures including Nato secretary general Mark Rutte have argued will ultimately be necessary to protect national interests.

Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday morning, Phillipson said the UK would significantly increase its commitment and urged other allies to “step up alongside that.”

Asked whether the Prime Minister would promise Donald Trump that Britain will spend “much more” when he meets the US President next week, Phillipson told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “Let’s be clear, 2.5 per cent is ambitious.

“We will get there, but it is ambitious, and this is also in the context of the public finances which, let’s be honest were left in a devastating state by the Conservatives.

“A £22bn black hole, no credible plan for this nonsense that they claim around how they were going to reach 2.5 per cent.”

Ministers previously said they will wait until the conclusion of the strategic defence review before they outline how they will meet their commitment to meet the 2.5 per cent figure.

Opposition parties have pressured the government to speed up its work to meet the target after the US and Russia kickstarted talks on ending the war in Ukraine, with European countries also expressing concerns about being sidelined from the process.

Starmer’s meeting with Trump will be a critical moment in his leadership amid fragile relations between America and Europe after the US leader launched an extraordinary verbal attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

Mr Trump called Ukraine’s leader a “dictator” on Wednesday and later said the British Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron, both of whom will visit the White House next week, “haven’t done anything” to end the war.

Read more Starmer to set date to increase defence spending during Trump visit – report

Britain has so far sought to strike a delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and keeping the White House, which has been holding talks with the Kremlin, onside.

The Prime Minister, along with other European allies and UK opposition parties, has backed Mr Zelensky as a “democratically elected leader” but has avoided directly criticising Trump.

The education secretary backed Trump’s pursuit of talks, saying: “It will require negotiation with the Russians through part of the settlement, so I do think that is the right approach.”

But she added: “There can be no settlement unless we have a negotiation involving both Russia and Ukraine.”

Phillipson indicated that the Prime Minister would discuss the way in which discussions over ending the war have unfolded this week when he visits the White House.

Asked about European countries including Ukraine being absent from talks, she told Sky News: “Well this is of course what the Prime Minister will be discussing with President Trump next week – how we can work with the US administration to ensure that lasting settlement.

“We want to play a key role in this but of course the US are right to take a lead on bringing people to the table, and a Ukrainian voice will be central to any lasting settlement because without Ukrainians as part of that, it just won’t endure.”

Asked why ministers were unable to challenge Trump more robustly, Phillipson said: “I think the facts speak for themselves. We know that President Zelensky was elected with a mandate from the Ukrainian people. We respect that.”

Meanwhile, shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge has said Donald Trump was “wrong” to claim Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is a “dictator”.

Trump used a wide-ranging speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington on Saturday to say he thought “we’re pretty close to a deal”.

But Zelensky has said his country will not accept any outcome from talks that have taken place between Moscow and Washington since Kyiv was excluded from the discussions.

Press Association – PA Reporters