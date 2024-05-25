Michael Gove and Andrea Leadsom to quit as number of Tory MPs not fighting the election at 78

Levelling up and housing secretary Michael Gove

Veteran Conservative MP Michael Gove will quit Westminster at the election, as the swathe of his colleagues ducking out of Parliament hits 78.

The former leadership hopeful who held multiple cabinet positions, and famously had a tumultuous relationship with Boris Johnson, gave his support to Rishi Sunak as he announced he’d quit.

Gove is currently the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, but has held other key positions, including education secretary during his time.

He has challenged for the leadership before, but quit in a move which forced Boris Johnson to also step aside, paving the way for Theresa May.

In a letter to his constituency chairman posted on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I know the toll office can take, as do those closest to me. No-one in politics is a conscript.

After nearly twenty years serving the wonderful people of Surrey Heath and over a decade in Cabinet across five government departments, I have today taken the decision to step down as a Member of Parliament. Read my letter here 👇 pic.twitter.com/kp1F3GBtGp — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) May 24, 2024

“We are volunteers who willingly choose our fate. And the chance to serve is wonderful. But there comes a moment when you know that it is time to leave. That a new generation should lead.”

Gove conceded he had “undoubtedly made mistakes”, but said he had always “tried to be a voice for those who have been overlooked and undervalued”.

“We have a Prime Minister who I know exemplifies the patriotism, hard work, sense of selfless service and clarity of purpose which are the very best virtues of our party.

“He also has the policies which will guarantee a brighter, more prosperous future.”

Shortly after he said he was quitting, it was also revealed Dame Andrea Leadsom would not stand, bringing the total number of Tory MPs not fighting their seats to 78.

On Thursday, Rishi Sunak called a General Election, which will be held on July 4. The exodus of sitting MPs comes as the Tories are sitting at around 20 points behind Labour in the polls, staring down the barrel of a major defeat.