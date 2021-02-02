Metro Bank snaps up £384m RateSetter portfolio of loans

Metro Bank has today announced the purchase of £384m in loans to increase its exposure to unsecured personal lending.

The purchase has come from peer-to-peer investors through the RateSetter platform.

Commenting on the acquisition, Daniel Frumkin, Metro Bank’s CEO, said: “The addition of this portfolio to our loan book is a further step towards growing our presence in the unsecured lending market.

“It builds on our acquisition of the RateSetter platform, a well-established business with a strong technology platform that is enabling us to rapidly expand our unsecured lending offering.”

The portfolio is currently owned by many retail investors through RateSetter, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Metro Bank.

It consists mainly of unsecured customer loans with an average term of two years remaining.

Frumkin added: “We continue to deliver against Metro Bank’s strategic priority of optimising our balance sheet and asset mix, whilst positioning ourselves to better serve customer needs as the UK’s best community bank.”

