Metro Bank hands interim chief executive the top job

Metro Bank has announced that interim chief executive Dan Frumkin will take the top job at the bank.

Frumkin, who will be a paid a £740,000 salary, joined Metro Bank last September as chief transformation officer from The Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, based in Bermuda.

He took the interim role when former boss Craig Donaldson stepped down after a difficult year for the lender, made worse by a row over accounting errors and an emergency £375m capital-raising.

Frumkin will have a hard task reversing the struggling lender’s fortunes. Donaldson’s final year at the helm was overshadowed by a steep sell-off in the firm’s shares which was sparked by the discovery of the accounting error.

Metro Bank’s founder Vernon Hill was also forced out last year amid concerns about the lender’s corporate governance.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the bank announced it was undergoing a review of its compliance controls after handling money from Iran and Cuba, breaching strict US and EU sanctions.

“Having spent the past few months getting to know Metro Bank and meeting colleagues across the country, it is clear that their passion and commitment to delivering for customers is second to none,” said Frumkin.

“This is a business with robust foundations and real potential to shake up British banking.”

Metro Bank’s chairman Sir Michael Snyder said: “When we began the search for a permanent chief executive, we were looking for someone who believed in prioritising excellent customer service with a track record in retail banking and business transformation, and the necessary experience to deliver sustainable growth.”

“We have conducted a comprehensive evaluation from a strong field of candidates and Dan stood out. The combination of three decades of experience across retail banking and the positive impact he has made since joining Metro Bank last year mean we have identified an impressive CEO to take Metro Bank into its second decade.”

Shares were down more than 4 per cent in early morning trading.