Met warns over fraudsters dressing up as police after pair pictured entering home

A video has depicted two men dressed up as police officers and gaining entry to an east London home.

The Met police has said it is looking to speak to two men after police were called at 6.15pm on Tuesday October 12 to a property in The Shaftesburys, Barking.

The pair claimed they were there to search the address but could not provide identification when residents asked.

The men were dressed in “crude uniform,” including caps, harnesses and batons.

The suspects left the address once they were further pressed and left in the direction of Abbey Road.

Police officers searched the area but could not locate the pair.

🚨 We're aware of a video circulating appearing to show two men impersonating police officers in east London. The incident took place in Barking on 12 Oct.



We want to speak to the men pictured – can you name them? ☎️ 101 ref CAD 6640/12 Oct.



More 👇https://t.co/rzpr2ro6Mw — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 14, 2021

Nothing is believed to have been stolen from the address and there were no reports of any physical injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests made yet.

In a statement, police said there had been “occasions when fraudsters have posed as police officers, both in person and on the phone, to trick people into giving them personal information and defraud them of money.”

The force said officers would show a police warrant card as proof of their identity and authority.

It also encouraged people to call the force on 101 when unsure they were dealing with a genuine officer.

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured and ask anyone who has information that could help to call 101 ref CAD 6640/12 Oct.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.