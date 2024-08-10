Mercedes-Benz CLE review: Two become one in luxurious coupe

Cast your mind back to the early 2000s, a time when Mercedes-Benz seemingly embarked upon a plan to cover every possible niche in the automotive market. The results included oddities such as the R-Class, along with a proliferation of coupes and ‘shooting brake’ estates.

Time has moved on, however, and Mercedes is now attempting to downsize and make better sense of its model range. This means the new CLE must replace not just the C-Class coupe and convertible, but also the larger E-Class versions as well.

With buyers continuing to pivot to all things SUV, along with electric cars, the CLE coupe and convertible are likely to face fewer rivals. Audi has effectively killed-off two-door versions of the A5, leaving just the BMW 4 Series as a direct competitor for the CLE.

Beauty contest winner

Any beauty contest between the BMW 4 Series and CLE would result in an overwhelming victory for the new Mercedes.

Smooth and fuss-free lines make for a genuinely handsome coupe, which is larger than the E-Class it replaces. No longer hamstrung by needing to resemble other models, the CLE is a more distinctive car, and looks particularly good when viewed side-on.

While Mercedes may have rationalised its model range, there is still plenty of choice when it comes to equipment and engines for the CLE. There are four trim levels to choose from, plus three petrol engines, a diesel and a plug-in hybrid. Oh, and a full-fat AMG model, albeit without a raucous V8 engine. Sorry.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE is a handsome beast

Downsized cylinder count

Our test car was a CLE 300 4Matic, meaning a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with all-wheel drive. It also uses mild-hybrid technology to aid efficiency, all combined with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The CLE 300 delivers a respectable 258hp and 295lb ft of torque, dashing from 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds. That is notably quicker than a BMW 420i, and the torque infill from the hybrid system gives a handy boost when joining a motorway, for example.

Juggling the hybrid system and engine power can cause a strange reticence when pulling out of junctions, though. And having only four cylinders means the CLE 300 struggles to sound inspiring. Under load it can seem a touch strained, a six-cylinder engine would certainly sound sweeter.

Upgrading to the CLE 450 version brings a 3.0-litre straight-six, but adds around £10,000 to the cost of a CLE 300.

The CLE, the secret

Smaller engines aside, there is more than a hint of old-school Mercedes-Benz about how the CLE 300 drives. Forget ideas of outright sportiness, as the big coupe is more about making effortless progress than carving through corners.

Steering feel is muted, in contrast to the more responsive BMW 4 Series. There is still enough feedback to make the CLE 300 enjoyable on a cross-country run, but clearly this is a car that enjoys taking it easy.

The only things spoiling the chillout zone are a firm ride, especially at slower speeds, and the noticeable tyre noise. Both are likely to be exacerbated by the 20-inch alloy wheels fitted to our AMG Line Premium Plus model. Opting for 19-inch rims may be a better call.

The console and interior in the The Mercedes-Benz CLE

Inside the Mercedes-Benz CLE

On the inside, the CLE impresses with the amount of space on offer. Adults will be able to use the back seats, and the boot can carry up to 420 litres of luggage. Anyone trading up from a C-Class coupe will certainly welcome the extra room.

The CLE’s cabin is luxurious, with features such as leather upholstery, heated front seats, a reversing camera and wireless smartphone charging standard across all models. Moving up the range adds a panoramic glass sunroof, premium Burmester sound system and a head-up display.

Most of this technology is operated through a portrait-orientated 14.9-inch touchscreen. It comes with large icons on the display, along with some cheap-feeling physical shortcut buttons, making it easier to use than a lot of infotainment systems. Mastering the touch-sensitive pads on the steering wheel is a lesson in futility, however.

When less means more

Prices for the CLE 200 AMG Line start at £46,650, making it around £2,000 more expensive than the cheapest BMW 4 Series. Progressing through the range raises the cost rapidly, though, with our CLE 300 AMG Line Premium Plus requiring almost £60,000.

Cost aside, the Mercedes-Benz CLE may finally be a rare example of less choice leading to a better outcome. In rationalising its coupe offerings, the German marque has created a single model that ticks more boxes than its predecessors ever managed individually.

The CLE is certainly not a cheap option, and the experience behind the wheel is unlikely to excite the most demanding drivers. However, its handsome looks, plentiful interior space and strong levels of standard equipment will likely be enough to woo those who simply want a premium coupe for relaxed cruising.

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus

PRICE: From £59,745

POWER: 258hp

0-62MPH: 6.2sec

TOP SPEED: 155mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 39.8mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 161g/km