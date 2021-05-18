Medicago and GSK vaccine trial sees impressive Covid antibody response

The vaccine being developed by Medicago in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has reported positive results in its Phase 2 clinical trial, with volunteers displaying antibody responses 10 times higher than people recovering from Covid-19.

Biopharmaceutical company Medicago developed the plant-derived Covid-19 vaccine, which has been tested in combination with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant.

The results of the study showed immunogenicity was strong, with the vaccine producing antibody responses 10 times higher than from a panel of individuals recovering from the coronavirus.

No related serious reactions were reported, and reactions to the jab were generally mild to moderate and short in duration.

Nathalie Landry, executive vice president of scientific and medical affairs at Medicago, said: “We are very excited to see such positive results from the Phase 2 data.

“After two doses, the adjuvanted vaccine candidate induced robust neutralising antibody and cellular immune responses in all subjects, irrespective of age.”

GSK Vaccines chief medical officer Thomas Breuer added: “We are delighted to see that the results suggest a very strong immune response.

“Medicago’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate combined with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant was also well tolerated, reinforcing its potential benefits.

“We now look forward to the outcome of the ongoing Phase 3 trial of this refrigerator-stable vaccine candidate as the next step forward in our contribution to the global response to the pandemic.”