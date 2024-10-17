Mecca Bingo owner Rank Group wins again with double-digit growth

Mecca Bingo owner Rank Group has reported double-digit growth as UK patrons flock back to casinos and digital gambling channels.

In an update to markets this morning, the London-listed gambling firm said group like-for-like Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) jumped 12 per cent to £197.4m, building on the momentum of a return to casinos.

Venues NGR was up 10 per cent, with digital NGR also growing 15 per cent. NGR for Rank Groups’ two main UK digital channels, Grosvenor and Mecca, surged 21 per cent and 23 per cent.

“With all business units performing well, the double-digit growth in our Grosvenor venues and UK digital business is particularly encouraging, with customers clearly enjoying the improvements we are making across our land-based estate and to our digital offering,” chief executive John O’Reilly said.

“Rank is now a stronger and more sustainable business, and we are looking forward to the land-based legislative reforms coming to fruition in 2025,” the gambling boss added.

Headquartered in Maidenhead, Rank Group has 152 locations across the UK via its Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor casino sites.

In August, the firm announced it surged back into the black with profit that outstripped previous expectations.

Its net gaming revenue grew by nine per cent year-on-year to £734.4m in the 12 months ending June 30, 2024, up from £671.4m in the year before.