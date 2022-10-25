McIlroy says his golf is in ‘satisfying’ place as he returns to No1

Rory McIlroy is world No1 for the ninth time after his third win of the calendar year at the CJ Cup. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Newly crowned world No1 Rory McIlroy has said he feels like his golf is in a “satisfying” place following his 23rd PGA Tour win on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman spoke after he retained the CJ Cup title he won last year and following the latest success in a generally stellar year of golf.

The 33-year-old’s four-under fourth round of 67 at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina was enough to fend off playing partner Kurt Kitayama as McIlroy won the title by one shot on 17-under-par.

McIlroy, who has been one of the most outspoken players in relation to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, hasn’t had it all his own way this year – notably blowing a shot at winning the Open at St Andrews in July – but his consistency on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour has been admirable.

It’s his ninth stint as world No1, and his first since July 2020.

“It feels great to go out there, go out there with a lead, shoot a great score, play really well and get the win,” McIlroy, who was visibly emotional following his latest victory, said. “It’s an awesome way to start the season, I guess, and obviously just a continuation of how I feel like I’ve been playing over the last few months.”

Major interest for McIlroy

Though McIlroy remains without a major since 2014, his three wins in this calendar year – Canadian Open, PGA Tour Championship and the CJ Cup – puts him within reach of matching his best individual calendar year win record – four events – both in 2019 and 2012.

The four-time Ryder Cup winner is also the first end-of-season FedEx Cup champion to open the following season with a win since Tiger Woods in 2008.

“If someone had told me on the Friday night of the Valero Texas Open [in April] when I missed the cut that I would be world No1 by October, I would have asked them what they were smoking because I would not have believed them,” McIlroy said on Sunday.

“All three wins I’ve had to go out there and win them, right?

“I shot 62 to win in Canada, I shot 66 at the Tour Championship and then went out with a lead today [Sunday of the CJ Cup] and shot four-under to win.

“I think that’s been the most satisfying thing.

“I’ve put myself in position all those three times and went out there and got the job done and did what I needed to.

“They’re great strides and great steps in the right direction.”

Race to Dubai

McIlroy is next set to feature on the DP World Tour next month – at the DP World Tour Championship – and is the current tour leader heading into the event.

But as this season gets underway, the pressure on McIlroy proving his consistency is off.

But the 33-year-old from Hollywood, Northern Ireland, should undoubtedly have his eyes aimed at adding to his haul of four majors in 2023.

And after a career-best second at the Masters this year, his performance at Augusta next year is already one worth keeping an eye on.

But for now, the golfer must live in the here and now: he is world No1 again and in hot form. McIlroy is a fierce competitor once again